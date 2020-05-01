While golf courses across New Mexico were allowed to reopen Friday after weeks of closures stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, two golf courses in Santa Fe will remain out of business for the foreseeable future.
Blame the city's wastewater treatment plant, which was shut down last month for the third time in less than a year.
The wastewater treatment plant is the lifeblood of the city-owned Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe golf course, as well as the golf course at the Santa Fe Country Club, by providing treated effluent for irrigation.
"Marty Sanchez and Santa Fe Country Club simply too dry to play," Mayor Alan Webber tweeted early Friday, a day after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham eased restrictions on the operation of golf courses and other businesses in the state. "We are working on water treatment and will update ASAP."
The repeat problems at the Paseo Real wastewater treatment plant sparked a nearly hourlong discussion at Wednesday's City Council meeting after City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler questioned whether the facility faced bigger problems.
“I worry about the state and the condition of that plant, and are we spending money here and there to put Band-Aids onto a system that maybe needs a complete overhaul?" she asked while the governing body considered a nearly $22,000 emergency on-call services contract for the facility.
"It scares me because one of these days maybe it's all just going to go kaput and then we’ll be in a world of hurt," she said.
Shannon Jones, the city's public utilities director, said the contract with Alpha Southwest Inc., which the governing body approved unanimously, was “not a Band-Aid" but what he called an "ongoing repair of the disk filters." Jones then delivered a somewhat convoluted and what he described as "long-winded" explanation about the problem at the plant.
In a nutshell, the plant has four levels of treatment. The problem is occurring in the third step.
"It’s not a Band-Aid for the facility," Jones repeated, referring to the Alpha Southwest contract, "but ... this is not the end-all for the issues that we’re having with the plant compliance and the treated effluent.”
Jones also defended his staff after Vigil Coppler questioned whether the "right kind of technical employees" oversaw the facility.
Jones said he believes he has the best wastewater management operators in the state but pointed out they're working with a decades-old facility and equipment. He also said pressure to keep the facility running has only exacerbated the problem.
"Through 2019, even today, I feel like we’ve had these guys running in circles, turning every valve and pushing every button trying to get this thing to line out so that people quit attacking them," he said.
Jones acknowledged that he, too, has contributed to the problem. He said "everybody has six different ways that they want to skin this cat" and that he just needs to "back up" and let Efren Morales, wastewater plant superintendent, "do his job."
"I’m forcing these guys to run in circles, and they’re shaking up that ecosystem more and more," he said. "I gotta stop sending [Morales] on these goose chases every time I feel a little bit of pressure.”
His comments drew a look of exasperation from City Councilor Signe Lindell, who later questioned how long it would take to fix the problems.
"We’ve all suffered through this for a long time now," said Lindell, who is a golfer. "I don’t really understand or have the ability to have the background to know everything that you were talking about, but what’s a reasonable amount of time for us to be patient for the plant to be operating properly?"
Jones took several minutes to answer but eventually said it was "probably two years out."
"I hope I answered your question," he told Lindell.
"Not really," she replied.
City Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta said the city needs to develop another solution to irrigate the golf courses. He said he was "very concerned" about the condition of the country club golf course, as well as nearby SWAN Park, and that one of the options presented by Jones was to build a potable water line.
"To me, given all the pressure that we continue to put you under every time something goes wrong, I think we need to just move forward with building that line," he said, adding that the city has about $600,000 allocated for improvements at SWAN Park.
"I would rather invest that in this waterline than put in more grass that is just going to eventually fail or die every time we have a shutdown," he said.
Abeyta also said he plans to introduce legislation "with some other councilors" to move forward on the construction of that waterline.
"Ultimately," he said, "that is going to be the only way that we take the pressure off Mr. Jones and that system."
In a statement late Thursday, the city said the turf at Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe is "going dormant and very brittle" and that it "cannot risk foot or cart traffic on the turf" because it will cause more damage.
"We cannot open our facility until our irrigation ponds are 100 percent full and we are able to irrigate and saturate the turf for at least 2-3 days. We need a consistent supply of effluent water before we can allow the courses to open," the city said. "We thank you in advance for your understanding and will keep you informed with updates on turf conditions and target dates for re-opening."
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.