In February 2021, as New Mexico lawmakers considered landmark legislation to loosen restrictions on alcohol sales, the state’s alcohol epidemiologist, Annaliese Mayette, set out to assess the bill.

Excessive drinking kills people in New Mexico at a faster clip than anywhere else in the country, and the proposal would make it easier for restaurants to serve liquor and allow residents to order alcohol delivered directly to their homes. The intention was to buoy hospitality businesses hit hard by pandemic-era shutdowns.

Drawing on scientific research and her expertise, Mayette warned in a memo the legislation would “give underage drinkers more access to alcohol” and “would likely increase harms,” including violent crime and child abuse.

Popular in the Community