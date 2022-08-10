Relief and a sense of safety don't come easily in the midst of inexplicable tragedy and loss. 

When asked if he or his community felt any safer Wednesday now that a suspect has been arrested in the killings of four Muslim men in  Albuquerque, Imam Mahmoud Eldenawi said concerns and uncertainty remain.

"We don't have enough information about this guy or what he has done — all of that," he said. "We leave everything to the police."

Popular in the Community