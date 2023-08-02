Trump Capitol Riot

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, before his supporters stormed the Capitol and attempted to halt the certification of the 2020 election. Trump was indicted Tuesday for his alleged role in trying to overturn the election's outcome.

 Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press file photo

A new indictment against former President Donald Trump alleges New Mexico was among the seven states in which Trump tried to install an alternate slate of electors who would back his efforts to subvert the 2020 election.

New Mexico was a late and peculiar addition to that list. Democratic President Joe Biden beat the Republican Trump in the state by almost 11 points, by far his largest margin out of the states in question; Biden won the other six states by less than 3%.

The federal indictment, which was filed Tuesday and is the third indictment against the former president, alleges Trump and unnamed co-conspirators acted to replace the Electoral College votes won by Biden with electors who would back Trump in New Mexico, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The co-conspirators include Santa Fe resident and former Trump attorney John Eastman.

Recommended for you