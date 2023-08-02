President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, before his supporters stormed the Capitol and attempted to halt the certification of the 2020 election. Trump was indicted Tuesday for his alleged role in trying to overturn the election's outcome.
A new indictment against former President Donald Trump alleges New Mexico was among the seven states in which Trump tried to install an alternate slate of electors who would back his efforts to subvert the 2020 election.
New Mexico was a late and peculiar addition to that list. Democratic President Joe Biden beat the Republican Trump in the state by almost 11 points, by far his largest margin out of the states in question; Biden won the other six states by less than 3%.
The federal indictment, which was filed Tuesday and is the third indictment against the former president, alleges Trump and unnamed co-conspirators acted to replace the Electoral College votes won by Biden with electors who would back Trump in New Mexico, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The co-conspirators include Santa Fe resident and former Trump attorney John Eastman.
In November 2020, a co-conspirator identifiable as attorney Kenneth Chesebro wrote a memo suggesting alternate electors should meet in Wisconsin to preserve Trump’s ability to win the state if he won a vote recount.
The following month, a memorandum special counsel Jack Smith termed the “Fraudulent Elector Memo” expanded the strategy to five other states — not including New Mexico — and suggested then-Vice President Mike Pence could use the fraudulent votes to derail Congress’ certification of Biden’s win, according to the indictment.
That strategy later expanded to New Mexico, which Trump considered “contested,” according to the indictment, despite Biden’s margin of victory here.
Chesebro sent elector certificates to the five Republican electors in New Mexico on Dec. 13, the day before electors met nationwide to cast their votes formally. Then, on Dec. 14, six minutes before the noon deadline for the electors’ votes, Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit challenging the election in New Mexico as “pretext” for the vote, Smith wrote.
The Republican electors in New Mexico — Jewll Powdrell, Deborah Maestas, Lupe Garcia, Rosie Tripp and Anissa Ford-Tinnin — met and submitted votes for Trump but wrote they did so “on the understanding that it might later be determined” they were valid electors.
Regardless, Trump and his co-conspirators ultimately tried to use the certificates from fake electors to subvert the election, “contrary to how fraudulent electors were told they would be used,” Smith wrote.
“Some fraudulent electors were tricked into participating based on the understanding that their votes would be used only if [Trump] succeeded in outcome-determinative lawsuits within their state, which [Trump] never did,” the indictment read.
Former New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas opened an investigation into the state’s five fake electors and referred the case to the U.S. Department of Justice in 2022. Balderas didn’t run for reelection in 2022, and now-Attorney General Raúl Torrez’s office has been in “regular contact” with federal authorities about the case, spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez wrote in an email. Both Balderas and Torrez are Democrats.
Torrez ordered the Special Prosecutions Division to open another inquiry shortly after taking office in January “to determine whether the alleged conduct violated state law,” Rodriguez wrote. That inquiry is ongoing.
In light of New Mexico’s connections to Trump’s most recent indictment, Torrez will work with Smith’s office to obtain all relevant evidence, Rodriguez wrote.
“Our paramount concern is to gather a complete factual record before making any formal decision in this matter and to coordinate our efforts with our federal law enforcement partners in a manner that best secures the public’s faith in the integrity of the electoral process,” she wrote.
The Republican Party of New Mexico did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon. State Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, defended Trump in a tweet.
“The Democrats are very defensive of their stolen 2020 election, so much they need to turn the U.S. into a banana republic in order to keep their goon in power by indicting the rightful winner. Nothing to see here,” he wrote, followed by eyes and banana emojis.
All of New Mexico’s U.S. senators and representatives are Democrats, and a couple of them have publicly reacted to the news. U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury said in a statement the indictment is “an important step towards real accountability.”
“Donald Trump must be held accountable for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, disrupting the peaceful transfer of power, and his involvement in abetting the most serious attack on our Democracy since its founding,” Stansbury’s statement read.
“With this indictment, President Trump’s actions on and leading up to January 6th are now a matter for the courts, not Congress,” U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich said in a statement.
U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján and U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández did not respond to a request for comment.