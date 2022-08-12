4812662_Outside.jpg

Descartes Labs moved into the Firestone Building at North Guadalupe and West Alameda streets in 2018. The high-tech firm may have to pay back $141,321 in state and city incentives the company was promised when it renovated the downtown building.

 New Mexican file photo

Descartes Labs may have to pay back

$141,321 in state and city incentives the company was promised when it renovated the downtown building it called home for a time.

The 10-year agreement called for the high-tech firm — acquired in July by a private equity company — to receive $800,000 in state and city funding, with the stipulation Descartes have at least 70 employees in Santa Fe by June 2022.

Popular in the Community