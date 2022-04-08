Kimberly Aragon, 31, of Santa Fe was arrested early Friday morning on charges of DWI, driving on the wrong side of the road and having an open container of alcohol.
A Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputy reported he was parked in a median on U.S. 84/285 in the La Puebla area between Pojoaque and Española around 1 a.m. when he noticed Aragon traveling south in the northbound lanes, according to his report.
She drove past him in the wrong lane, says a statement of probable cause, and when he pulled her over, she smelled of alcohol and her speech was slurred.
Aragon denied drinking but admitted taking Xanax, an anti-anxiety medication, according to the deputy’s statement.
The document does not refer to an open container of alcohol.
By Friday afternoon, Aragon had been booked and released, and the charges against her had been dismissed.
District Attorney Mary-Carmack-Altwies explained the dismissal in an email.
“Under my office’s DWI policy, all DWIs are initially dismissed without prejudice with the intent to refile once complete discovery is handed over from our law enforcement partners,” she wrote.
“The idea is to allow cases to become more sustainable throughout the process and avoid dismissals on technicalities,” she added.
“This is a case that will be evaluated once evidence has been received and reviewed and will be refiled if deemed viable. This process saves resources on the front end and ensures that we have the necessary evidence to secure a conviction.”
Welcome to New Mexico. The Land of Intoxication.
The DA will be the next City of Santa Fe attorney!!!!! She would fit right in with the elite group at city hall!!!!
This "catch and release" by the DA serves to make her performance look better, full stop. Our DA office has a long history of large backlogs due to poor performance by the DA. This new practice keeps the backlog down, but also leads to "forgotten" cases which aren't refiled. One of many good reasons to FIRE the current DA.
Or, she knows what she is doing based on reality of how jury trials go and needing to manage a budget.
So law enforcement’s failure to provide evidence in a timely manner are somehow the responsibility of the DA?
