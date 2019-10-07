Deputy says DWI, drug suspect offered $10,000 bribe

A suspected drug trafficker driving a black Chevy Camaro clocked going 72 mph in a 35 zone outside Santa Fe early Saturday tried to bribe a sheriff’s deputy with $10,000 cash following his arrest on suspicion of DWI, a criminal complaint says.
Phillip Quintana, 36, of Pecos was pulled over on Agua Fría Road near Laurens Lane at about 1:50 a.m. after leaving the Boxcar restaurant and bar in the Santa Fe Railyard, says the complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Segura wrote that after he stopped the Camaro, another vehicle pulled up behind him. He said that driver told him he had been following the Camaro from the Boxcar because the Camaro driver had been drinking.
Meanwhile, Segura spotted the Camaro driver and a passenger switching seats, the deputy wrote. The female passenger told the deputy that they were on their way from the bar to her house and switched seats because Quintana had been drinking.
Quintana initially denied being the driver, but then acknowledged that he had been at the Boxcar and was driving to a nearby mobile home park, according to the complaint, which described him has smelling strongly of alcohol, having difficulty maintaining his balance and slurring his speech.
The deputy arrested Quintana on suspicion of DWI after he refused to perform field sobriety tests, the complaint said.
“I can make you happier than you can imagine,” Quintana told the deputy from the back of the patrol car, offering him $10,000 to release him, Segura wrote.
After the deputy told Quintana not to offer or bribe him with anything, Quintana refused an alcohol breath test, the complaint said.
Another deputy later searched the Camaro and found a black backpack near the driver’s seat containing $25,275 cash, 108 Oxycodone pills, 18 Oxycontin pills and 35 grams of cocaine in three separate packages, according to the complaint.
Quintana was booked into Santa Fe County jail on suspicion of bribery of a public officer and trafficking controlled substances, as well as aggravated DWI, driving with a revoked license and speeding, the complaint said.