Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Robert Vasquez announced to colleagues in an email Friday he is retiring from the department later this month after 21 years on the force.
Vasquez, who is around 40, said he would enter into an early retirement contract with the city.
As the deputy chief in charge of administration, he has overseen the department’s evidence room, which has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks following the disclosure by police that key evidence in the 2017 slaying of a young Santa Fe woman had gone missing.
In an email Friday to The New Mexican, Vasquez said his decision to retire was not related to the missing evidence. He also dismissed what he referred to as attempts by “disgruntled current and former employees” of the police department to link the two issues.
“Why am I retiring? I have served 21-years in this profession and I am moving onto the next chapter in my profession,” Vasquez wrote in the email.
The Santa Fe Police Department declined to provide any information about Vasquez’s tenure Friday without a formal request under the state’s public information law, including the deputy chief’s age.
Police Chief Andrew Padilla did not return messages Friday to comment on Vasquez’s retirement announcement.
In a statement earlier this week regarding missing evidence in the homicide case, Vasquez said the department had sought out best practices and new computer software for evidence management “more than a year ago,” and had sent its evidence management personnel and a supervisor to seminars and training.
The department also solicited an outside vendor to conduct an independent audit of the evidence room and its management processes, he said.
“All of the above initiatives came before the evidence was reported lost in the case in question,” Vasquez wrote, referring to the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Selena Valencia in a southwest Santa Fe apartment. Her boyfriend, 28-year-old Christopher Garcia, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the case.
Garcia’s attorney recently requested an independent audit of evidence in Valencia’s death after some items disappeared. The District Attorney’s Office agreed, and a judge issued an order for the audit.
“We look forward to cooperating with an independent audit appointed by the court in this case and correcting any deficiencies,” Vasquez wrote in the statement earlier this week.
In his announcement Friday, Vasquez wrote that he was looking forward to retirement.
“Unlike several retirees before me, I am leaving this profession in high spirits and most importantly, a healthy individual!” he said. “I want to thank you all for everything you have done for our community.
“I am proud to have served with each of you and I’m glad to know that my children and family who live in this city are well protected by the wonderful women and men who serve our community.
“Although very rewarding, this profession is not easy,” Vasquez added.
“I pray that you keep your head on a swivel and are always alert while you place your safety on the line to protect others,” he said. “Never second guess yourself, don’t worry about the politics, or what others will say about your decisions — remember that you and your family come first, the drama will always be part of the profession.”
Padilla named Vasquez as deputy chief in July 2018, overseeing a division that includes the records department, community relations, training and recruiting.
Vasquez has been with the Santa Fe Police Department since 2000. He has worked as a patrol officer, a detective specializing in crimes against children, a SWAT team member, and a member of the drug task force. As a captain in the department, he oversaw the Criminal Investigations Division.
Vasquez was integral in helping modernize what is now the Special Victims Unit, and under former Chief Patrick Gallagher, he began a Criminal Intelligence Unit in 2017 that supplemented traditional policing with officers monitoring surveillance cameras, social media and other technology.
According to The Taos News, Vasquez graduated from Peñasco High School in 1996. He then enlisted in the New Mexico Army National Guard, in which he served for 10 years and received an honorable discharge as a sergeant.
He started his law enforcement career with the Taos Police Department at age 21, The Taos News reported, and transferred to the Santa Fe Police Department months later. He received an associate degree in arts from Santa Fe Community College and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from New Mexico Highlands University, the paper said. And as a Santa Fe police captain, he began postgraduate work with the U.S. Navy at the Center for Homeland Defense and Security.
In 2001, Vasquez’s younger brother, Jason, was fatally stabbed in Santa Fe. A suspect was charged in the case but later was acquitted.
Vasquez cited the homicide in an email to The New Mexican on Friday.
Referring to the Garcia case, he said, “I was very infuriated when I learned of the missing evidence and directed personnel to search for the evidence on the same date. I took this very personal because I know the importance of evidence in homicide cases, especially from my experiences of losing a loved one to a violent crime.”
Earlier this month, following the mass shooting in El Paso, Vasquez wrote in a Facebook post that he and his family had been in that city for a youth basketball tournament, and had been taking care of two other young Santa Fe basketball players at the time. They had been at the Walmart store where the shootings occurred and had left just minutes before, he said.
“To know that my children, my wife, and the kids whose parents entrusted me to take care of their children while in El Paso, could have potentially lost their lives if we were in the store an extra 20-30 minutes, is not a feeling any parent should experience,” Vasquez wrote.
“I have been in situations where bullets have flown in my direction,” he said. “However, I trained for those days, I was properly equipped, and was supported with resources to effectively address the situation.
“This weekend’s events is a realization that anyone, I mean anyone, even trained and experienced could fall victim to an act of terrorism,” Vasquez added.
“We need to change the political theater in our country,” he said, “and collectively focus on how to peacefully resolve political differences.”