Deputy police chief in charge of troubled evidence room announces retirement

Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Robert Vasquez announced Friday he is retiring from the department effective Aug. 28.
In an email to police department personnel late Friday morning, Vasquez said he would enter into an early retirement contract with city.
As the deputy chief in charge of administration, he has overseen the department’s evidence room, which has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks following the disclosure by police that key evidence from a 2017 murder case had gone missing.
In an email Friday to The New Mexican, Vasquez said his decision was not related to the missing evidence. He also dismissed what he referred to as attempts by “disgruntled current and former employees” of the police department to link the two issues.
“Why am I retiring? I have served 21-years in this profession and I am moving onto the next chapter in my profession,” Vasquez wrote in the email.
A judge recently ordered an independent audit of evidence in the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Selena Valencia in a southwest Santa Fe apartment she had shared with Christopher Garcia, 28, who faces a charge of first-degree murder in the case. Garcia’s attorney had requested the audit after evidence disappeared, and the District Attorney’s Office agreed to the procedure.
Vasquez said in a statement this week the department had sought out best practices and new computer software for evidence management “more than a year ago,” and had sent its evidence management personnel and a supervisor to seminars and training.
The department also had an outside vendor conduct an independent audit of the evidence room and its management processes, he said
“All of the above initiatives came before the evidence was reported lost in the case in question,” Vasquez wrote. “We look forward to cooperating with an independent audit appointed by the court in this case and correcting any deficiencies.”
In his announcement Friday, Vasquez wrote that he was looking forward to retirement.
“Unlike several retirees before me, I am leaving this profession in high spirits and most importantly, a healthy individual!” Vasquez said.
“I want to thank you all for everything you have done for our community. I am proud to have served with each of you and I’m glad to know that my children and family who live in this city are well protected by the wonderful women and men who serve our community.
“Although very rewarding, this profession is not easy,” Vasquez added.
“I pray that you keep your head on a swivel and are always alert while you place your safety on the line to protect others. Never second guess yourself, don’t worry about the politics, or what others will say about your decisions — remember that you and your family come first, the drama will always be part of the profession.”