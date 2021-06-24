State Police said it was investigating a deputy-involved shooting early Thursday that left a suspect dead near Siler Road and Rufina Street.
Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies were uninjured, state police said on its Twitter page Thursday morning.
Details on the shooting were scant. It was the second fatal shooting of a suspect by law enforcement in less than a day — a Santa Fe police officer shot and killed a man in a tourist-heavy area of downtown Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Looks like the problems facing Albuquerque right now are heading North....
The weirdest thing was reading that a woman was involved in the shooting yesterday. . . It’s almost always a cowboy. Strange times.
The craziness is getting contageous, just like the Covid.
https://www.businessinsider.com/flight-attendants-are-burned-out-as-passenger-violence-soars-2021-6
Crime is skyrocketing and getting out of control... I fear it's going to be an ugly and violent summer.
Two days in a row. When did Santa Fe become the OK Corral?
