Ex-deputy in student tasing incident allowed to remain free

Former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Barnes sits appears at a 2019 arraignment in District Court.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

A former Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputy charged with child abuse and other crimes after he struck a developmentally disabled high school student with an electronic weapon in 2019 has agreed never to work in law enforcement again as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, his lawyer said Thursday.

Jeremy Barnes pleaded no contest to a single count of false imprisonment Thursday in Tierra Amarilla as part of an plea agreement which requires him to relinquish any law enforcement certification and not seek, obtain, or have employment in any law enforcement position for the rest of his life, according to the state Attorney General's Office, which investigated and prosecuted the case.

"There is no excuse for a public officer to abuse his power and use unnecessary force against a child whom he was employed to protect, and this incident further proves the need for law enforcement sensitivity and de-escalation training,” Attorney General Hector Balderas said in an email sent my a spokeswoman. 

Popular in the Community