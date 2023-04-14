A Santa Fe woman with numerous pending charges related to drugs, thefts, vehicles and giving false names to police was arrested Thursday evening after authorities said she led them on a chase in a stolen truck.

Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies received a report of a stolen Ford F-150 being driven by a woman who might be on drugs. Shortly afterward, they found the truck in the parking lot of the La Cienega Community Center, according to a statement of probable cause. A deputy observed a woman, later identified as Victoria Nevarez, 32, slumped over at the wheel.

When Nevarez noticed the patrol vehicle, she started to drive away, according to the statement by Deputy Marcus Ward. Ward turned on his lights and siren, but she fled, turning south onto Entrada La Cienega “at a high rate of speed,” Ward wrote.

