The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has obtained an arrest warrant for Dominick Rivera, a 41-year-old man they say desecrated a small church in Cañada de los Alamos.
Rivera is charged with burglary, desecrating a church and felony tampering with evidence.
Deputies received the call Tuesday and met a caretaker, Florian Prada, at the Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Cañada de los Alamos Church. There is no parish by that name registered with the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, nor is it on its list of schismatic organizations.
In the affidavit for arrest, Prada told deputies the doors were locked but he had seen lights on inside when driving past the church. Prada said a Tabernacle, candle holders, antique stands and a golden cross stand were stolen.
He said the Tabernacle — a locked box for the Communion elements — cost at least $2,000. He also said the altar had been moved and there was a hole in the wall of the church.
Prada told deputies there was no forced entry and he thought the person had a key. Inside there was a red comforter and pillow, which were identified by Rivera’s mother, who helps out at the church. She also said her keys were missing.
His sister, Maria Najaka, said she had dinner with Rivera that night. She said he went on a “religious rant about God, forgiveness and how the church judged him,” and that someone unknown told him to take the items.
Deputies recovered the items from Najaka, who said she got them from her brother. She said she tried to keep him in the house but he left.
Messages from The New Mexican left for family members went unreturned.
