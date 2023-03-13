Pirtle_RGB.jpg

Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, raises his hand to vote against a bill Monday on the Senate floor at the Roundhouse.

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies investigated a domestic disturbance Sunday morning involving Sen. Cliff Pirtle, a leading Republican from Roswell, whose wife alleged she found him in a rented Santa Fe home with another woman, according to law enforcement documents.

Pirtle, who was largely missing from Monday's Senate floor session, said in a brief interview it was a "personal matter."

"I would appreciate privacy for my family as we work through this," said Pirtle, who appeared emotionally distraught.

