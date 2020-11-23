The search for a local man accused of killing his girlfriend at a home in San Ildefonso Pueblo became an interstate manhunt after authorities learned the suspect may have fled to Arizona, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.
According to a news release from the agency, Leonard Francis Kieren, 60, is wanted on an open count of murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 57-year-old Kathleen Lorraine Vigil at a residence on Little Bird Road in San Ildefonso Pueblo, about 20 miles north of Santa Fe.
The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to the residence around 7 a.m. Saturday after 911 dispatchers received an anonymous call from a man who reported Vigil’s death and claimed she was his girlfriend.
Deputies arrived to find Vigil, also known as Kathleen Jaramillo, had been slain.
The sheriff's office issued a bulletin Sunday about Kieren's possible flight to Arizona after he was identified as the suspect in her death.
The bulletin said Kieren was last seen driving a white, 2004 Dodge pickup with an Arizona license place reading CFT9569. The truck might be hauling a fifth-wheel camper trailer of an unknown make and model, the bulletin said.
Kieren is presumed to be armed and dangerous.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about Kieren's location to contact the agency at 505-428-3720.
