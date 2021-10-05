A Pojoaque Valley High School student who told a security guard he had a handgun in his car was arrested Monday by Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies on a charge of unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon.
The sheriff's office said in a news release the 16-year-old boy had been breaking school rules by eating lunch in his vehicle, which was parked in the school lot. When he was asked by a security guard if he had anything "concerning" in his vehicle, the boy said he had a handgun that had been given to him a day earlier by his grandfather, to take with him on a fishing trip, according to the release.
Deputies confiscated the gun and booked the teen into the Santa Fe County jail, the news release said. He was then taken to the San Juan Juvenile Detention Center.
