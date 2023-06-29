Authorities are investigating the death of another woman who was a client in a state-run program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The state Department of Health disclosed the death of the unidentified woman Thursday — nearly two weeks after the fact — but offered few details on the case.

"The client reportedly fell, was treated at a hospital for a head injury and subsequently died on June 17," a news release states. "The department’s Division of Health Improvement continues to investigate this case for any instances of abuse, neglect and exploitation in relation to the care provided to this client."

