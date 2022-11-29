In one of his last actions as New Mexico attorney general, Hector Balderas is going after Big Tobacco.

Balderas filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Marlboro-maker Philip Morris USA and other tobacco companies for allegedly bilking the state more than $84 million under a 24-year-old settlement agreement.

The complaint, which lists breach of contract, conspiracy and coordinated deception among the claims, alleges the tobacco companies are shortchanging the state in annual payments they had agreed to make in perpetuity.

