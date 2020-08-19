TAOS — The Taos County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Denver man who was shot at a residence in Carson Estates and died Monday evening while friends were driving him to Holy Cross Medical Center.
Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe identified the victim as William Buchanan, 43. The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator will conduct an autopsy.
Hogrefe said the sheriff's office has identified a "person of interest" in the fatal shooting and has collected some evidence from the property where officials believe the incident occurred.
"Through their initial investigation deputies learned the shooting occurred several miles away at a property south of Montoya Road in Carson Estates," Hogrefe said in a news release. "The property was secured and a search warrant was later executed and certain evidence was collected."
Deputies and Detective Marvin Armijio spent much of Tuesday morning interviewing residents in Carson Estates, one of several desert communities west of the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge.
The area has seen a number of homicides in recent years.
New Mexico State Police is investigating the slayings of Nathan Faccio, 46, and Nirvana Cisneros, 47, whose bodies were found Aug. 1 at their home in Tres Piedras.
Law enforcement investigated the 2016 disappearance of Naomi Chaney, a 36-year-old woman, who had moved to the area from Texas and went missing in the Two Peaks area. Two men, Albert Jean Hunsacker III and Clayton Vincent Jones, eventually confessed to killing Chaney, whose body was never found.
Two years earlier, hikers found the remains of 33-year-old Roxanne Houston in a shallow grave near Carson. Ivan Dennings Cales was convicted of murdering Houston in 2016.
Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Rael said investigators have no reason to believe Monday night's shooting is linked to the deaths of Faccio and Cisneros earlier this month.
The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information on Monday's shooting call 575-737-3811.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.