ALBUQUERQUE — Democratic state Rep. Melanie Stansbury, who was considered the favorite in Tuesday's special election for the 1st Congressional District, had a substantial lead less than an hour after polls closed.
The Democratic National Committee called it a win in a statement released at 8:20 p.m.
“This victory should serve as a cautionary tale to Republicans across the country," DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison said in the statement. "Standing in the way of delivering for the American people is not what voters are looking for. New Mexicans proved that tonight."
Stansbury maintained a 28-percent point lead over her nearest competitor, Republican state Sen. Mark Moores, with more than 101,000 votes counted, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
Stansbury and Moores, as well as Libertarian Chris Manning and Aubrey Dunn, a former Republican and state land commissioner who ran as an independent, were vying to replace Deb Haaland, who vacated the seat to become secretary of the Interior Department under President Joe Biden.
Two independent write-in candidates, Laura Olivas and Robert Ornelas, also were participating in the election.
Stansbury had 62 percent of the votes counted by 9 p.m., while Moores had 34 percent, Dunn 3 percent and Manning 1 percent.
While the district was once a Republican stronghold, Democrats have held the seat since 2009. The district includes most of Bernalillo County, all of Torrance County and parts of Sandoval, Santa Fe and Valencia counties.
Before the polls closed at 7 p.m., Moores said he was proud of his campaign.
"We worked our tail off," said Moores, who was joined by his wife, Lisa, at the headquarters of the Republican Party of New Mexico. "We ran a really tough, strong campaign, and I'm very proud of what we've accomplished."
Asked whether he had done enough to win, Moores said Democrats fought vigorously to prevent him from victory.
"When you're facing the president, the vice president, the speaker of the House, two sitting U.S. senators and the governor spending millions of dollars to protect their control on power ... it shows you how critically scared they were of this race that they had to send in every single resource from Washington, D.C., to help protect their national agenda," he said, referring to endorsements or help on the campaign trail that Stansbury received from state and national Democratic Party leaders.
Moores, a three-term state senator, made tackling crime — and portraying his opponent as a "radical" candidate who supported a proposal known as the BREATHE Act, which he cautioned would "defund police and prisons and all punishment paradigms" — a major theme of his campaign.
"I think the politicians, including Melanie Stansbury and the people who have been running New Mexico, have ignored how bad the crime is in this state, and their failure to address it is putting New Mexico in jeopardy," he said. "We cannot have economic development, we cannot have good schools, we cannot have the New Mexico we want unless they seriously take care of this crime, and they don't even seem to want to address it or acknowledge it's happening."
Some voters who waited until Tuesday to cast their ballots were more focused on party affiliation than crime or other issues facing the district in deciding which candidate to support.
Laura Miller, an Albuquerque native who is a retired nurse, said she voted for Moores primarily because he's a Republican, though she believes he's a strong candidate who would help rein in Democrats in Washington.
"I have grandchildren, and the debts that they're going to incur is phenomenal, and it doesn't seem to matter," she said after casting her ballot at Sandia High School in the city's more affluent Northeast Heights.
"I apologized already to my children and grandchildren," she added. "I said, 'We had no choice in this. This is pathetic.' "
Miller said voter turnout in a district where Democrats make up 47 percent of the more than 458,000 registered voters — compared to 28 percent for Republicans — would be key to Moores' victory.
"When I talk amongst our Republicans, it's like enough is enough is enough," she said. "But having said that, of course, we know that New Mexico is a Democratic state, so I guess there's only so much we can do."
Ron Harrison, 53, a lifelong Democrat who has lived in Albuquerque for 12 years, said he didn't know much about Stansbury but voted for her because control of the U.S. House of Representatives is at stake.
"The balance of who is in office now is very, very important, so I wanted to come out to vote just so things stay on the right track," he said, adding he didn't consider any other candidate.
"I'm sure they're fine people, but, you know, I've always voted for Democrats," said Harrison, a San Francisco native. "I feel like they're just more in touch with what's happening in society and trying to help everybody."
In Albuquerque's South Valley, 63-year-old Tina Dixon said she voted for Moores because they share the same values.
"I'm a Christian and I follow Christian values, so I tend to go with the Republicans for that reason," she said, adding she is against abortion and same-sex marriage.
Christian values? I don't recall Jesus speaking against abortion or same sex marriage. I do recall Him speaking often about helping the poor. I recall him dining with the despised and objecting to stoning a wayward woman. Christian values? Not in today's Republican party.
Not exactly an even-handed article, especially considering that the gop candidate is getting DRUBBED.
