Stephen Garrett said he is ready to camp out next to the Roundhouse until Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is impeached.
His grievance is the state’s so-called red-flag legislation, which Lujan Grisham signed into law in February.
It gives judges the power to impose an emergency 10-day order requiring people posing a threat to themselves or others to relinquish their firearms. A one-year order could then be imposed later.
Garrett argues the law is unconstitutional, and to make his point Sunday, he started hanging tarps off the side of a tent canopy to cover his cot next to the Capitol.
“I’m going to stay here. Whatever that takes,” said Garrett, who owns an art studio in Moriarty. “This is about your rights, folks. I can’t stress that more.”
About 30 others from across the state joined him Sunday to demonstrate against the gun legislation as well as other social and political grievances. Garrett said there would be another gathering Monday.
“I’m here because of work. I’m a poor construction worker. I don’t care what you say about the virus, you can’t tell people they can’t work,” said Santa Fe native Keith Yohai. “If you want to back that up by saying, ‘You bankers and you property owners, you can’t charge rent,’ that’s fine. But they’re not doing that.”
