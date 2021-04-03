ALBUQUERQUE — Santa Fe High's run through the Class 5A volleyball state finals ended with a straight-sets loss to Centennial on Saturday evening in The Pit.
The Demons (10-2) entered the tournament as the top overall seed, seeking their first state championship in a quarter-century. They didn't grab their first lead until the second set and were swept aside by scores of 25-14, 25-20, 25-9.
"They slowed us down and took us out of our game," said Santa Fe coach Josie Adams. "They returned almost everything we hit at them."
Santa Fe was seeking its first team state title in any sport since 2014 when the girls basketball team finished on top. This was the volleyball program's first appearance in the state finals since doing so three straight years between 1994-96.
"It takes a lot to get a team on top, but we'll be back," Adams said. "In a lot of ways we were doing things we had never done before, but we learn from this and come back again next year."
This is a developing story.
