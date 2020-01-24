The first phase of construction on the long-anticipated New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary will begin the first week of February with the demolition and removal of the Halpin Building annex on Montezuma Avenue. Portions of the Vladem Contemporary will be built on the site of the annex.
The New Mexico Office of Archaeological Studies will conduct archaeological investigations after the annex is removed. Demolition work is expected to take one week, with archaeological work completed in three.
“Due to the rich history of the city of Santa Fe, archaeology must be considered as part of construction projects,” Office of Archaeological Studies Director Eric Blinman said in a statement. “City preservation ordinances call for examining at least two percent of the lot area, usually with backhoe trenches, followed-up by hand excavation if buried sites are discovered. Archaeologists monitor the trenching, looking for artifacts and features that indicate the presence of any earlier occupations.”
Leadership at the New Mexico Museum of Art began talking about a second location in 2014 and began fundraising for what is now called the Vladem Contemporary in 2016.
The Museum of New Mexico Foundation, which raises money to support state museums, has collected about $12.3 million for the project. The total cost is expected to be $12.5 million. It is named for Bob and Ellen Vladem, who donated $4 million to the project.
The museum received final design approval Jan. 2 after the city of Santa Fe’s Historic Districts Review Board endorsed the state’s revised design of the two-story structure that extends from Montezuma to Garfield Street along Guadalupe Street. Fencing will go up Monday at the construction site and will be covered by landscape fabric to protect pedestrians, vehicles and nearby businesses from debris and blowing dirt.
Construction of the Vladem Contemporary is expected to begin in the spring, and the museum is slated to open in late 2021.
