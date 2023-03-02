A bipartisan bill that would have left the cap on medical malpractice payouts for independent outpatient health care facilities at $750,000 for another two years stalled Thursday in the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee.

Supporters said the measure was designed to fix a flaw in the state's medical malpractice law that has left health care facilities that are not majority-owned by a hospital unable to obtain medical malpractice insurance — further exacerbating New Mexico's shortage of doctors.

After a two-hour discussion and debate in a packed room, the committee tabled Senate Bill 296 on a 5-4 vote along party lines, with Democrats preventing the proposal from advancing.

