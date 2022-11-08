Stephanie.jpg

Public Lands Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard speaks Tuesday at the Democratic Party of New Mexico election night watch party at the Clyde Hotel in Albuquerque. She won reelection with 54 percent of the vote.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Democratic candidates were poised for a sweep of statewide offices in Tuesday’s midterm election, with strong leads in races for secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and public land commissioner.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, who gained national prominence in the role for countering election disinformation, held a 11-point lead over Republican opponent Audrey Trujillo late Tuesday.

“I’m deeply humbled by tonight’s resounding victory,” Toulouse Oliver said in a statement. “... Because of you, New Mexico’s democracy can continue to thrive and we can continue to build on this administration’s successes.”

Popular in the Community