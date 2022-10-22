Cindy Pabst is retired but practically has a full-time job as a volunteer for the Democratic Party of New Mexico.

For months, the 68-year-old Santa Fe resident has been attending rallies. Knocking on voters' doors and calling them at home. Sending them personal letters and postcards. Putting up campaign signs. Organizing meet-and-greets with candidates and marching alongside them in parades.

"You're just running really fast and furious until Election Day, and that's where we are now," she said.

