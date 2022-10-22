Cindy Pabst is retired but practically has a full-time job as a volunteer for the Democratic Party of New Mexico.
For months, the 68-year-old Santa Fe resident has been attending rallies. Knocking on voters' doors and calling them at home. Sending them personal letters and postcards. Putting up campaign signs. Organizing meet-and-greets with candidates and marching alongside them in parades.
"You're just running really fast and furious until Election Day, and that's where we are now," she said.
Well, almost.
But with less than three weeks until Election Day, the pressure is on both the state Democratic Party and the Republican Party of New Mexico to kick their get-out-the-vote efforts into high gear. Candidates' campaigns, some harder fought than others, would be for naught if their supporters don't get off the couch and cast a ballot.
"Turnout is always the key," Steve Pearce, the state GOP chairman, said in a telephone interview Friday. "You never can tell exactly which way it's going to flip."
Pearce said his party is using tried-and-true methods to urge Republicans to vote.
"We are knocking on doors and making phone calls. We're active on social media. We're having friends talk to friends," he said, adding the party's voter outreach efforts are "low tech" but effective.
"We did it exceptionally in 2020," he said. "We got 85,000 extra votes to show up in 2020, so we're doing the same thing."
Republicans, who make up roughly one-third of the state's electorate, lost most top-ticket races that year. They gained a seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives but lost one in the state Senate.
The party's big win in 2020 happened in the 2nd Congressional District, long a Republican stronghold, when U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell took back the seat from Democrat Xochitl Torres Small, who had ousted Herrell from office in the previous election.
Democrats, who comprise about 45% of the state's electorate, are hoping to flip the congressional district's seat back to blue in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
Like the GOP, the Democratic Party says it has a strong ground game.
Daniel Garcia, a Democratic Party spokesman, said nearly 2,000 volunteers have signed up to help with Democrats' voter outreach efforts.
"Democrats have a grassroots presence in every community across the state," he said. "We have a robust team of organizers recruiting volunteers who are talking to fellow voters at the door and on the phones, putting up signs and hosting events with local candidates in every part of New Mexico."
Pearce didn't know the exact number of volunteers helping the Republican Party but indicated it matches the Democrats'.
"We've got 1,800 people signed up on our app that helps people knock [on] doors," he said. "That's a pretty good indicator, and it's one of the largest groups [of volunteers] that we've ever had. People are going out every weekend, every afternoon. Our candidates are getting teams together, so that's pretty widespread."
As part of their outreach, both parties are continuing to try to persuade undecided voters. But motivating voters is playing a bigger role in their efforts.
"The process leading up to voting efforts tends to focus more on informing voters about the candidates — phone banking and canvassing — to persuade and inform," Garcia said. "Once voting starts, we continue to persuade and inform the voters, and we also make sure we drive turnout and get voters to the polls."
Both parties are urging voters to support candidates up and down the ballot.
"When we're working with volunteers, we also make sure they have all the information they need to make sure voters have their plan to vote in person or by mail-in absentee ballot," Garcia said. "We make sure they're really well informed on the whole voting process and can … help voters really make their plan to actually cast their ballot and vote."
Pabst, the Democratic Party volunteer, summed up volunteers' duties: "We make ourselves accessible to the voting public in any way that we can."
A lifelong Democrat, Pabst said she started volunteering in 2016 while living in New York.
"I volunteered the moment Donald Trump was elected," she said.
When she moved to Santa Fe in May 2020, she continued her volunteerism.
"Democracy is at stake; that's the banner headline," said Pabst, who used to work in advertising. "That's why we can't afford to fail."
More than 54,200 voters have cast ballots absentee or in person so far, according to data released Friday morning by the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office. That includes 30,809 Democrats and 17,601 Republicans.
Pearce said Republicans tend not to vote early.
"They like to vote on Election Day," said Pearce, who cast a ballot Tuesday alongside his wife, Cynthia.
"We urge everyone to vote earlier to keep the lines down on Election Day, but the Republicans just like to show up on Election Day," he said.
Polling shows Republican candidates in statewide races are trailing their Democratic opponents, including in the high-profile race for governor between incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and GOP candidate Mark Ronchetti.
Pearce isn't discouraged, saying the polling could have undercounted what he called shy Republicans.
"I think Mark Ronchetti is running in a very tight race with Michelle Lujan Grisham," said Pearce, who ran unsuccessfully against Lujan Grisham for governor four years ago.
"I think she's going to feel backlash, and you can tell she was worried about it," he said. "You very rarely see an uncontested incumbent governor run ads in the primary, but she was trying to generate enthusiasm on her side for people who were a little reluctant to give her high marks."
Voters will likely continue to be bombarded with an avalanche of campaign ads until Election Day.
But turnout decides elections.