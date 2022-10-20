ALBUQUERQUE — A former state district attorney added her voice Thursday to the furor in the governor's race over a man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend four days after being released from prison.

At a Democratic Party news conference, Diana Martwick, who served as 12th Judicial District Attorney from 2008 to early 2015, said Republican efforts to paint Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as soft on crime over the Christopher Beltran case exclude "key elements" to the story, and that the fault for his early release lies with the actions of 5th Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce's office.

Martwick, a self-described "lifelong Republican," said Luce's Roswell-area office could have charged Beltran with more serious felonies based on his previous criminal history, which includes charges of auto theft and a conviction for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

