Voters elected to maintain the status quo Tuesday, rejecting Republican and Libertarian judicial candidates in favor of returning four Democratic appointees to their posts on the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.
The election will keep Justices Julie J. Vargas and Briana H. Zamora in their posts on the state Supreme Court, according to unofficial results.
Vargas was handily beating Republican challenger Thomas C. Montoya with 57 percent of the vote. Zamora held a slightly larger lead — 59 percent — over Republican candidate Kerry J. Morris.
Judges Gerald E. Baca and Katherine Ann Wray also appeared headed to victory in their respective races for the state Court of Appeals. Baca garnered 52 percent of the vote to Republican Barbara Johnson's 43 percent late Tuesday, with Libertarian Sophie Cooper at 5 percent.
Wray had 52 percent of the vote in her race against Republican Gertrude Lee and Libertarian Stephen Curtis.
Republican challengers in all four races captured counties in the eastern and southern part of the state but generally trailed Democratic candidates by about 10 percentage points overall.
Meanwhile, nearly three quarters of the state's voters elected to retain state Supreme Court Justice Michael E. Vigil and Court of Appeals Judge Jane B. Yohalem.
Those previously elected judges needed at least 57 percent of the vote to stay on the bench.
About 71 percent of those who cast ballots Tuesday voted to keep Vigil, according to unofficial results, and 70 percent affirmed Yohalem.
If the results hold, Court of Appeals Judge Miles Hanisee will remain the only Republican on the state's appellate courts, with the other 14 positions being held by Democrats. All five members of the state Supreme Court are Democrats.