Voters elected to maintain the status quo Tuesday, rejecting Republican and Libertarian judicial candidates in favor of returning four Democratic appointees to their posts on the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals. 

The election will keep Justices Julie J. Vargas and Briana H. Zamora in their posts on the state Supreme Court, according to unofficial results. 

Vargas was handily beating Republican challenger Thomas C. Montoya with 57 percent of the vote. Zamora held a slightly larger lead — 59 percent —  over Republican candidate Kerry J. Morris. 

