Democrats in the New Mexico House of Representatives are moving expeditiously from one election to another.

Fresh off Tuesday’s midterm election, the Democratic House caucus is scheduled to meet Saturday to elect new leaders.

The caucus will nominate a candidate for the powerful position of House speaker following a decision by current Speaker Brian Egolf of Santa Fe not to seek reelection. The nominee is likely to win the post because Democrats hold a wide majority in the chamber. Before Tuesday’s election, they led 45-24, with one independent. Their lead appears to be 45-25 now, though two tight races could face recounts.

