Democrats in the New Mexico House of Representatives are moving expeditiously from one election to another.
Fresh off Tuesday’s midterm election, the Democratic House caucus is scheduled to meet Saturday to elect new leaders.
The caucus will nominate a candidate for the powerful position of House speaker following a decision by current Speaker Brian Egolf of Santa Fe not to seek reelection. The nominee is likely to win the post because Democrats hold a wide majority in the chamber. Before Tuesday’s election, they led 45-24, with one independent. Their lead appears to be 45-25 now, though two tight races could face recounts.
Among the candidates in the running are Reps. Javier Martínez and Miguel Garcia, both of Albuquerque.
Another possible contender is Rep. Patty Lundstrom of Gallup, though Lundstrom did not return a message seeking comment and several lawmakers interviewed by The New Mexican on Friday said they were unsure whether the influential chairwoman of the Legislative Finance Committee would end up throwing her name in the ring.
Martínez, who is believed to be the front-runner, said his experience inside and outside the Roundhouse makes him uniquely qualified for the position.
“With the retirement of Speaker Egolf and now serving in the position of House majority floor leader, I feel like I am well equipped to not only lead our chamber at this time, but also I think I bring a perspective that the position has potentially never had,” he said.
“I came to New Mexico as an 8-year-old kid with my parents, who migrated from Ciudad Juárez. I grew up in the International District of Albuquerque, became the first to graduate from college and eventually law school and have built a legal career that is rooted in community and working families and the needs of those working families,” he said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to potentially lead our House caucus over the next couple of [legislative sessions] and hopefully beyond.”
Efforts to reach Garcia for comment were unsuccessful.
Other leadership posts the caucus will choose are majority floor leader, majority whip and caucus chair.
Although the race for House District 68, a seat currently held by outgoing Democrat Karen Bash of Albuquerque, is poised for a recount, Democratic contender Charlotte Little, who holds the lead, is expected to participate in the vote.
“As long as a candidate/potential caucus member is up in their vote count, they can participate in the caucus,” Camille Ward, a spokeswoman for House Democrats, wrote in a text message. “So if her lead holds, Charlotte Little will participate.”
Rep. Moe Maestas of Albuquerque, whom the Bernalillo County Commission is considering to fill a vacant state Senate seat, said he remains a member of the caucus and will participate in Saturday’s vote, too. Asked whether any of his colleagues had raised objections to his participation, he responded via text, “Nope.”
The vote will be held at the Roundhouse in private.
A House Democrat who requested anonymity to avoid possible backlash from caucus members said Reps. Gail Chasey of Albuquerque, Doreen Gallegos of Las Cruces and Derrick Lente of Sandia Pueblo are in the running for majority floor leader.
Neither Chasey nor Gallegos returned messages seeking comment. But Gallegos, who currently serves as majority whip, told the Albuquerque Journal she is seeking the position and said she has “the experience in leadership and Southern New Mexico, and our rural communities deserve to have a voice.”
Lente said he announced his intention to run for majority floor leader in October. The caucus, he said, is poised to have a new set of leaders.
“When I think of how we’re going to develop ourselves into a caucus of the people, especially knowing that we now have 45 members, I’m looking forward to the talks [Saturday] and the discussion and then the vote to find out who is going to help us develop good strategy for our caucus,” he said.
Despite the competitive nature of elections, Lente said he didn’t anticipate the vote to create friction within the caucus.
“Everybody is so excited coming off a huge win from this past election season that for us to have a contentious meeting is really out of the question,” he said.
“For those individuals who are stepping up to assume these roles or try to assume these roles, there’s a great amount of thanks and appreciation that I think we have to provide to them because, you know, they’re putting themselves out there for potential failure in front of their family, so to speak, as a caucus,” he said. “But at the same time, I think at the end of the day, just like any other family, we all have to get along and we all have to unite because there’s a greater cause and that’s the cause of why the people of New Mexico elected us.”
Newly elected Rep. Reena Szczepanski of Santa Fe, who ran unopposed for Egolf’s seat after the speaker’s last-minute announcement he was stepping down, is said to be seeking the majority whip position. Szczepanski, who previously served as Egolf’s chief of staff, did not return a message seeking comment.
Rep. Debbie Sariñana of Albuquerque confirmed she is running for caucus chair. After serving in the Legislature for six years, she said she would like to share what she’s learned with freshman lawmakers.
“When I went in, I really didn’t know that much, and I felt like I didn’t get much help, so that’s one thing, to really help our newest members get situated in the Legislature because that 60-day [legislative] session is tough,” she said.
Sariñana also said she would like to help the caucus with time management, as well as to become more familiar with the flurry of bills they have to consider.
“I want to have people come up and say, ‘I want to present my bill to the caucus.’ Three minutes. Tell us what it is, why are we doing it,” she said. “We need to come back as a caucus and work together, and that’s what I want to do, and I think as a [former] teacher, I have a lot of skills in that area.”