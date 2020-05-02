New Mexico Strong, a political action committee headquartered in Texas, didn’t bother rounding up any small campaign donors.
It didn’t have to.
The PAC received $350,000 this spring, and all of it came from one contributor.
Chevron Corp. supplied the money.
This donation was evidence of a giant in the oil and gas industry taking sides in a clash between factions of the Democratic Party in New Mexico.
The PAC is using money from Chevron to promote conservative Democrats in the state Senate who face liberal challengers in the June 2 primary election.
Much of Strong New Mexico’s campaign is aimed at helping Sen. John Arthur Smith, D-Deming, retain the seat he’s held since 1989.
The PAC has made cable television ad buys of almost $45,000 in Albuquerque and $13,680 in the El Paso-Las Cruces market to boost Smith’s campaign.
In a mailer, the PAC said Smith “has a strong track record of putting the needs of New Mexico families first.”
This brought a caustic reply from Eric Griego, state director of the New Mexico Working Families Party and one of Smith’s toughest critics.
“They’re trying to make the case that Smith is really a Democrat,” Griego said.
Griego’s organization has a PAC of its own, though it doesn’t accept corporate donations and has far less money than the one Chevron is funding. The Working Families Party PAC raised $6,900 in all of 2019 and the first quarter of this year.
It donated $5,000 to Smith’s primary opponent, Neomi Martinez-Parra a retired special-education teacher from Lordsburg. That was the largest contribution she received.
In all, Martinez-Parra had donations totaling about $24,700. Smith already had spent more than that by the April filing deadline, some $28,600. He had received contributions of about $61,700.
But political action committees are paying for ads unrelated to each candidate’s campaign.
Smith told me he hadn’t heard of the New Mexico Strong PAC or seen any of its ads supporting him, a statement Griego scoffed at.
Griego says Smith cultivates the image of a fiscal hawk as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. But Griego accuses Smith of talking a good game while looking out for wealthy people.
Smith tried in January to delay until 2026 a higher tax rate for single filers making at least $210,000 a year and married couples with income of at least $315,000 annually.
The measure, Senate Bill 274, cleared Smith’s committee but died in the Senate.
“His story would be that he’s shepherding us and keeping us out of the red. It’s not the case,” Griego said of Smith.
Smith had a tart comeback for Griego, once his colleague in the Senate.
“He was a better talker than a listener,” Smith said. “I’ve tried to strike a balance in my votes to be fair. There are those who haven’t been fair to others.”
Before the coronavirus pandemic, when many Democrats in New Mexico believed the state would be flush with money for years, Smith cautioned against overspending. He also encouraged Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to try to save money with line-item vetoes of certain expenditures.
Smith, 78, said many people critical of him have resorted to push polling in hopes of manipulating voters by making his age an issue.
Griego and his Working Families Party are highlighting Smith’s conservative stands, not his age.
Smith helped craft the bill providing corporate tax breaks then-Gov. Susana Martinez coveted. Martinez, a Republican, said the bill would help low-income people because the tax cuts would bring an influx of corporations and jobs to the state. It didn’t happen.
Smith last year joined with Senate Republicans and seven other conservative Democrats to keep a 1969 anti-abortion law on the books. He said his vote represented the view of his district in southwestern New Mexico.
In addition to Smith, Griego’s Working Families Party is targeting four other Democratic senators.
They are Mary Kay Papen of Las Cruces, George Muñoz of Gallup, Clemente Sanchez of Grants and Gabriel Ramos of Silver City.
All are experienced senators except Ramos, an incumbent by appointment.
Papen, 88, is president pro tem of the Senate, a job that gives her authority in picking influential chairmen of Senate committees. Papen became president pro tem with the help of Republican senators, a fact Griego always mentions.
Sanchez chairs the Corporations and Transportation Committee, where he helped Smith with the bill to delay higher tax rates for top earners. Sanchez also slowed increases to the statewide minimum wage, rankling liberal Democrats.
In a rare show of public hostility, Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, criticized Sanchez on the floor of the Senate for revamping the minimum-wage bill.
Upset by the attack, Sanchez said many companies would have refused to hire teenagers for part-time jobs if the minimum wage rose as fast as Ortiz y Pino and other Democrats wanted.
An oddity of the campaign is that the Working Families Party is not campaigning against all conservative Democrats with voting records comparable to Smith’s and Sanchez’s.
For example, Griego’s group is not spending time or money to defeat Sen. Richard Martinez, who was convicted this year of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving. Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, called himself an alcoholic after receiving a five-day jail sentence.
Griego said limited resources mean his group has to pick its battles, even if that means someone with Martinez’s baggage survives the primary.
Another strange part of the campaign is Smith’s approach.
“Even if I lose, I win,” he said.
I asked him what he meant. The coronavirus pandemic has dried up tax revenue. Smith said healthy state reserves will cushion the blow this year, but the state’s budget for 2021-22 will require deep, painful cuts.
Smith said other legislators get to do the dirty work if he’s ousted in the primary.
He can bank on something else if he loses. Griego and the Working Families Party would applaud his return to private life.
