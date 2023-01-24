A bill advocates contend would make voting more accessible in New Mexico is making a comeback.

The so-called Voting Rights Act is expected to be formally introduced this week after it died by filibuster in the final hours of last year's legislative session.

"As other states are rolling back voting rights and restricting access to the ballot box, New Mexico will continue to work hard to ensure that we remove unnecessary barriers so that all eligible voters can make their voices heard," House Speaker Javier Martínez said at a news conference Tuesday with representatives from various advocacy groups promoting the proposal.

