Democratic lawmakers and others called on the Republican Party of New Mexico on Thursday to disavow a political mailer they condemned as racist.

The mailer, sent to voters in at least nine competitive House districts, uses a stock photo that was altered to darken the skin tone of the hands of a person who represents a sex offender cutting a boy's hair.

"This doctored ad is a shameful attempt to stoke fear and division," the Rev. Charles E. Becknell, New Mexico president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, said in a statement. "Digitally darkening the skin tone of the person in this ad, while suggesting they are a sexual predator, is blatantly racist and completely inexcusable."

