IMG_2869.jpg

Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, right, is interviewed Tuesday in Albuquerque after a news conference in response to Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s proposed constitutional amendment on abortion.

 Daniel J. Chacón/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — The state Democratic Party continued to hammer Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti over his proposal to place a question on abortion rights on a statewide ballot.

At a Tuesday news conference held in front of a mural proclaiming "Well behaved women never make history," Lt. Gov. Howie Morales claimed Ronchetti's proposed constitutional amendment is nothing more than "code" for a complete abortion ban.

Abortion rights is "already on the ballot," said Morales, who is incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's running mate in the Nov. 8 general election.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community