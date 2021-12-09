A Democratic state senator has tested positive for COVID-19.
Members of the Legislature, who are meeting in a special legislative session to address redistricting and the appropriation of federal coronavirus relief funds, received notification of the confirmed case in an email from Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth's chief of staff Wednesday evening. The message warned of "possible COVID exposure."
"We were informed this evening that based on insta-test results, [the senator] tested positive for Covid," states the email from Lorraine Montoya-Vigil. "Insta-tests and PCR [polymerase chain reaction] testing will be available for anyone wanting to be tested in the Capitol."
The email was sent out after Senate Democrats met in caucus. It wasn't immediately known whether the infected senator participated in the caucus meeting.
A spokesman for Senate Democrats confirmed a legislator had tested positive for COVID-19.
"We are following [Department of Health] and [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines are are conducting tracing to notify any identified close contacts with the individual," spokesman Chris Nordstrum wrote in a text message.
“We are not releasing the name of the legislator who tested positive," Nordstrum added. "I can’t confirm who did or didn’t attend a caucus meeting.”
While members of the public are required to show proof of vaccination to be allowed inside the Roundhouse during the special session as New Mexico continues to deal with a high rate of COVID-19 cases, the same requirement doesn't apply to legislators.
"The legislators are constitutional officers. As such they can’t be prevented from representing their constituents and districts. Thus, the proof of full vaccination does not apply to them," Raúl Burciaga, director of the Legislative Council Service, wrote in an email before the start of the special session.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.