A Democratic state senator has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Members of the Legislature, who are meeting in a special session to address redistricting and the appropriation of federal coronavirus relief funds, received notification of the confirmed case in an email from Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth's chief of staff Wednesday evening. The message warned of "possible COVID exposure."
Lorraine Montoya-Vigil wrote in the email a COVID-19 instant test was positive for Sen. Bobby Gonzales of Taos. "Insta-tests and PCR [polymerase chain reaction] testing will be available for anyone wanting to be tested in the Capitol," she added.
The email was sent out after Senate Democrats met in caucus. It wasn't immediately known whether Gonzales had participated in the caucus meeting.
A spokesman for Senate Democrats confirmed a legislator had tested positive for the coronavirus.
"We are following [Department of Health] and [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines are are conducting tracing to notify any identified close contacts with the individual," spokesman Chris Nordstrum wrote in a text message.
"I can’t confirm who did or didn’t attend a caucus meeting,” Nordstrum added.
Gonzales told the Associated Press he was scheduled to undergo another coronavirus test Thursday at a hospital in Taos. He said he is fully vaccinated, including a recent booster shot, and was experiencing some mild nasal discomfort.
Gonzales also told the AP he had been tested Saturday with a negative result before meeting with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Due to his quarantine period, he likely would be excluded from Senate votes during the session under Senate rules that restrict online participation, he told the AP.
House members on Monday approved rules allowing representatives who have contracted the coronavirus, or had to quarantine as a result of exposure to the virus, to take part remotely.
While members of the public are required to show proof of vaccination to be allowed inside the Roundhouse during the special session as New Mexico continues to deal with a high rate of coronavirus cases, the same requirement doesn't apply to legislators.
"The legislators are constitutional officers. As such they can’t be prevented from representing their constituents and districts. Thus, the proof of full vaccination does not apply to them," Raúl Burciaga, director of the Legislative Council Service, wrote in an email before the start of the special session.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(9) comments
December 2021, not April 2020, I meant to say. Ha!
Just checked my calendar and it’s April 2021, not 2020. Not sure why it’s news that a person has “mild nasal discomfort.”
The story said that he was vaccinated, including a recent booster shot.
I wonder what variation of Covid he tested positive for.
There are a very low percentage of people that can get Covid despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.
However, I think that it's over 80% of the new cases of Covid are unvaccinated people.
I agree ,everyone is a carrier of covid and everyone is subject to a infection, vaccinated or not, so we have to stop pointing fingers at the unvaccinated.
Oh, for the love of Goodness. The unvaccinated have incubated the virus, created variants and outraged the moral strictures handed down by God. Happily, the vaccinated and boosted have very mild symptoms. The unvaccinated (Richard, it's OK if you read Republicans) die. Proving, yet again, that God never sleeps and She has a sense of humor.
The story said he was because he said he was. What do you think they would say to a common citizen who came up to the heavily armed guards at the entrance and stated they were vaccinated, with a booster too. They would deny you entry unless you provided verified, documented proof, your word counts for nothing. But if you are a rich, powerful, elite Democratic politician they don't even ask. So how do we know he told the truth? Did this reporter ask for verified documentation? No. This is the problem, there are different standards for us than him, and his kind of people, politicians, can't be trusted. Politicians deserve no free passes, no respect, and no deference above citizens, they are no better.
Most likely not vaccinated, and proof of vaccination should be required, even of D politicians.
He was fully vaccinated and boosted. As for those Senators and Representatives who are not vaccinated: elected officials can't be excluded from performing their duties no matter how uncaring or uninformed they are about vaccinations. If they could be so excluded it would be a quiet and very productive session.
You trust politicians? I want to see the medical proof, not some statement or phony, doctored paper. You can't trust politicians to ever tell the truth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.