Roger Montoya, an Española-area Democrat who is running for a vacant seat on the state House of Representatives in the Nov. 3 general election, acknowledged Monday he appeared in pornographic films when he was a struggling college student nearly four decades ago.
"I am not proud of that choice, as I was young, and naïve," Montoya, a longtime community organizer who was recognized last year as a CNN Hero, said in a statement.
"But those experiences helped me to understand the exploitation young people face," he wrote. "Those experiences do not reflect who I am, and they are insignificant in the scope of my life’s work, yet they helped inspire my dedication to my community and the work I do to make sure that youth have opportunities, support and confidence."
Montoya, 59, who lives in Velarde, declined requests for an interview.
Montoya is running for House District 50 against Espanola City Councilor Justin Salazar-Torrez, a Republican.
In his statement, Montoya said he was 22 years old at the time he appeared in the films.
"I was a modern dancer and performer living in Los Angeles," he said. "I worked hard to earn my own way, never relying on anyone else, including my parents. I was auditioning for commercials and doing my best to succeed. Among those choices were two adult films I acted in as an adult, with other adults, in a very different environment and time."
Montoya's pornography past was first reported by the Piñon Post, a conservative online news organization that alleged Montoya appeared to engage in "unprotected sex in multiple gay films" under the names "Joe Savage" or "Eric Martinez."
Montoya has said he was working as a professional dancer in New York City in 1986 when he tested positive for HIV.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.