If not for a double standard, New Mexico Senate Democrats would have no personal code at all.
These Democrats are elected state senators who operate a political action committee.
Their PAC is busy attacking Crystal Diamond, a Republican from Elephant Butte, who is running for an open Senate seat in Southern New Mexico.
The Democrats paid for a direct-mail advertisement focusing on Diamond's arrest in 2006 on suspicion of drunken driving.
"Here's a sobering thought: Crystal Diamond wants to be your senator," the Democrats' mailer begins. "Crystal Diamond was arrested and charged with the following: Driving under the influence; driving with suspended license; failure to carry proper insurance."
But Democrats omitted the most important facts.
The state never prosecuted Diamond, and a judge dismissed the drunken-driving charge against her.
There's another misleading section in the Democrats' ad. It implies Diamond had no insurance and no valid driver's license the night she was arrested.
"Those were separate instances, and those charges also were dropped," Diamond said by phone. "I'm 41 years old, but they went back to when I was 14 and listed everything they could find."
It gets worse for the Democratic senators.
I dialed the phone number of their PAC to ask about the deceptive ad. It is also the number of Sen. Mimi Stewart, a convicted drunken driver.
Police arrested Stewart, D-Albuquerque, for drunken driving in 1999, when she was a member of the state House of Representatives. She pleaded guilty the same day, a move that helped save her political career.
Stewart didn't return my call. I wasn't surprised by her reticence. She knew she had left herself open to criticism of being hypocritical by using drunken driving as the foundation of an attack ad.
After failing to reach Stewart, I phoned Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, to ask about the ad targeting Diamond.
He knows the ad makes Senate Democrats look inconsistent or even hypocritical, but he wouldn't respond to questions on that topic.
Only last year, Senate Democrats were mostly silent after one of their own members was arrested for aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving.
Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, seriously injured two people when he rammed his Mercedes SUV into the back of their Jeep.
Unlike Diamond, Martinez was convicted after a trial.
Martinez made a show of resigning as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. But he remained in the Senate and ran for reelection.
How did New Mexico Senate Democrats respond to this convicted drunken driver they knew so well?
Wirth donated $1,000 to Martinez's reelection campaign. Wirth justified this contribution as a matter of routine.
"The NM Senate Democrats PAC did not support Richard Martinez in the primary," Wirth wrote in a text message. "I sent primary contributions to all the members in our caucus which is part of my role as Majority Leader."
Wirth makes it sound as though he had no choice but to stand by Martinez after he injured innocent people.
Voters saw no reason to keep Martinez. He lost the primary election in a rout.
During an earlier phone interview, I had asked Wirth several times if it was appropriate to support Martinez, found guilty of drunken driving, but attack a Republican candidate who was never convicted.
Wirth sidestepped the question. Instead, he kept saying Democratic senators "have consistently taken the position that DWI is a very serious issue for our state."
Besides, Wirth said, it's up to voters to decide who serves in the Senate.
Never mind that the Democrats' PAC is trying to sway voters with its deceptive ad against Diamond.
Diamond is running in District 35, which extends across Doña Ana, Hidalgo, Luna and Sierra counties.
Her opponent is Neomi Martinez-Parra, who defeated Sen. John Arthur Smith in the Democratic primary. Smith held the seat for 32 years, rising to prominence as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.
Diamond says the PAC run by Senate Democrats might have done her a favor with its misleading ad.
"Dirty, mudslinging politics is not as effective down here as it would be in other places," she said.
Martinez-Parra, a retired special-education teacher, received assistance from liberal groups to best Smith.
Her race with Diamond looks competitive, if the overreach by the Democrats' PAC is any indication.
Democratic senators might be writing an ironic twist to the story.
The liberal wing of the Democratic Party for years had complained Smith was a traitor, hurting ordinary people to look out for a wealthy few. They saw his loss in the primary as progress.
Now the Senate Democrats' assault on Diamond could backfire. It just might put a conservative in Smith's old seat.
