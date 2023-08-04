The Democratic Party of New Mexico disclosed this week it severed ties last year with embattled state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, amid renewed attacks over past allegations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior.

“He has been told by phone that he is not welcome at our events,” the party wrote in a statement. “We have individually disinvited him from past and future DPNM events, and he no longer serves on any DPNM committees or caucuses or as the regular DPNM parliamentarian, which he was for years. After being highly involved in internal DPNM affairs for years, he is no longer welcome to have any role within DPNM.”

Ivey-Soto, who has served in the New Mexico Senate for a decade but still hasn’t announced whether he’ll seek reelection, declined to comment Friday. He has previously denied allegations of wrongdoing.

