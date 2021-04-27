The newly elected chairwoman of the Democratic Party of New Mexico used to be married to a Republican.
But those days are long gone.
No, Jessica Velasquez didn't file for divorce. She said her husband, Aaron, changed his party affiliation to Democrat after her experience with the GOP when she ran for a legislative seat in a historically conservative district.
"It became very apparent to him that the Republican Party was no longer speaking to his core values, and frankly, after seeing the kind of attacks and the kind of lies that come out of the GOP, especially in my races, he realized that the party, the GOP, had gone somewhere and left him behind," said Velasquez.
In her new role as Democratic Party chairwoman, Velasquez, 44, said she hopes to expand what happened in her own home across New Mexico.
"My primary focus is building the party," Velasquez said in a telephone interview. "That means engaging with young voters, rural and native communities, Hispanic communities. We've got to register more voters. I want to see the party really lead voter turnout among young and first-time voters especially, so those are some of the issues that I'm really passionate about as the new chair of our party."
Velasquez, who was elected to the post in a landslide against four other candidates, succeeds Marg Elliston, who did not seek reelection. During Ellison's tenure, Democrats solidified their grip on the Legislature and won back the governor's office, putting Republicans on the defensive in all but the most conservative districts.
It just so happens that Velasquez happened to live in one of those areas; a Republican defeated her both times she ran for office in a legislative district that straddles Albuquerque's East Mountains and Southern Santa Fe County.
“We must field strong Democratic candidates in every race at every level in every corner of New Mexico, and I know what it means to run in a tough district where Democrats are outnumbered,” she said.
The first time Velasquez lost was in 2018, when she launched an unsuccessful campaign for House District 22 against Republican incumbent Gregg Schmedes.
Velasquez’s husband became a central figure in that race when a hidden camera recorded him removing Schmedes’ campaign signs near the village of Tijeras. At the time, Velasquez told KOB-TV her husband was, in fact, the man in the video but that he took the signs down only because they were posted illegally on private property — and he had been asked to take them down.
Velasquez, a mother of three, ran for the District 22 seat again last year and lost to Stefani Lord by a slim margin. [Schmedes had given up the seat to run for the state Senate].
With a special election on the horizon in the 1st Congressional District, a seat vacated by U.S Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland, Velasquez didn’t hold back in her critique of Republican Sen. Mark Moores, who is running against Democrat Melanie Stansbury, a state representative.
Two other candidates are also in the race: Libertarian Chris Manning and Aubrey Dunn, a former state land commissioner who is running as an independent.
“The Democratic Party will absolutely show up for that [special election], especially when we've got, you know, Senator Mark Moores, who shows us that he's just out of touch with real New Mexicans,” Velasquez said.
Velasquez herself is a transplant; she grew up in a “tiny farm community north of Pittsburgh on what was left of the family farm.”
Armed with a bachelor's degree from Penn State University, she left left in 1999 to start a teaching career in New Mexico, and worked as an educator for more than a decade.
She left the classroom "to engage more fully in local politics." She and her husband own a precious metals electroplating shop, which she called a third-generation family business.
“We run our business like it's a family because it really is,” she said.
Velasquez, who lives in Sandia Park, has been a member of the Democratic Party’s State Central Committee and served on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Interim Education Committee when the governor came into office. She's also served on a variety of civic committees and clubs.
Velasquez said she’s always been passionate about community service.
“That has been a core value for me — do what you can to make the world a better place,” she said. “So now as the Democratic Party chair, I'm excited to bring all of this experience to bear within the party, not just from the campaign trail but from working deeply within the community so that we can really reinvigorate and reenergize our state party.”
