110922-gov1rgb.jpg

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham addresses the crowd gathered to celebrate her win Tuesday at the Democratic Party of New Mexico election night watch party at the Clyde Hotel in Albuquerque. Democrats made abortion rights a key issue in the midterm election.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

Following Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s victory in Tuesday’s midterm election, Democratic lawmakers are wasting no time preparing legislation that will ensure women in New Mexico have access to abortion services.

Lujan Grisham, an abortion rights supporter, made it a keystone issue during her campaign against GOP contender Mark Ronchetti, arguing that if he won, abortion would be outlawed in the state.

And though she signed a bill fashioned by lawmakers in 2021 formally removing abortion as a criminal offense, some Democrats want to codify a woman’s right to get an abortion.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

