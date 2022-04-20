The text message, admittedly, had a tinge of cattiness.
Following a report a fellow Democrat in the Legislature had contributed $1,000 to his challenger in the June 7 primary election for House District 40, incumbent state Rep. Roger Montoya, D-Velarde, started to receive campaign contributions in response to the story.
Montoya decided to text a note of appreciation to Rep. Patty Lundstrom, a no-nonsense Gallup Democrat who contributed money not just to Montoya's opponent but three other Democrats who are trying to unseat more progressive incumbents in Northern New Mexico districts.
Lundstrom is a longtime legislator and chairwoman of the powerful House Appropriations and Finance Committee.
"Thank you, Chairwoman Lundstrom, for your open endorsement and support of failed congressional candidate, Mr. Sanchez," Montoya wrote in the text message, referring to former state Rep. Joseph Sanchez, who served one term in House District 40 after winning the seat in 2018. He then ran in the 2020 Democratic primary race for the 3rd Congressional District nomination and finished third out of seven candidates.
"It has been a boom for my fundraising," Montoya wrote.
In typical Lundstrom style, the response was succinct.
"Refrain from any contact with me," she wrote, according to Montoya.
Lundstrom did not return a message seeking comment on her political contributions or the tense exchange, which is the latest fallout from her donations to candidates who are challenging the four Democratic incumbents: Montoya and Reps. Susan Herrera of Embudo, Kristina Ortez of Taos and Andrea Romero of Santa Fe.
Romero is facing two challengers: outgoing Santa Fe County Commissioner Henry Roybal and Ryan Salazar, a self-described Bernie Sanders Democrat.
Lundstrom contributed $1,000 to Roybal. She also contributed $1,000 to Florence Miera, a clinical social worker and adjunct professor who is running against Ortez, and Marlo Martinez, a former probate judge who is challenging Herrera.
Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, said it's "unusual" for sitting lawmakers to support their colleagues' opponents.
"I understand she's drawing a distinction between the money we raise for the general election as a caucus and these contributions, but I haven't experienced this before," Chasey said.
Members of the Democratic caucus have "frequently" contributed to their colleagues' reelection bids, she said, adding, "I'm going to be doing that for these four particularly, so that's where I stand on it."
Neither Romero nor Ortez returned a message seeking comment.
Herrera said she was "surprised" Lundstrom had contributed money to her opponent's campaign. She prefaced her comments by saying she "thinks the world" of Lundstrom.
"She's a hard worker. She works hard for the Democratic caucus. She works hard for the people of New Mexico," Herrera said. "She doesn't have an easy job because everybody's asking her for money" due to her position as chairwoman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee "... and it's her job to say no half the time."
Herrera said she thinks Lundstrom "just made a mistake."
"We as a Democratic caucus, the rule was you kind of support the people you have," Herrera said. "This is a departure from the norm."
Montoya echoed the sentiment, but said he believes personal agendas were at play.
"We have an unspoken oath that we take in the Democratic caucus to support incumbents, and she made a deliberate investment in candidates that will fulfill her goals to personally move her projects forward," he said. "That's how I see it, and I respect her for it. She can do whatever she wants."
Montoya suspects the campaign contributions are tied to Lundstrom's proposal to make New Mexico a hub of hydrogen production, a controversial plan also supported by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that failed to gain traction during the 30-day legislative session.
Lundstrom told the Albuquerque Journal, which first reported on her campaign contributions, her decision was not personal. However, she told the newspaper she was disappointed in some Democrats' lack of support for her hydrogen bill.
“I don’t like the fact that some of the views on that committee can dictate what happens in this part of the state,” Lundstrom told the newspaper, referring to the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee, which voted to table the bill.
Herrera believes other issues are at play, noting only Ortez serves on the energy committee.
"I think we're being targeted in the north by oil and gas," Herrera said.
"I think the assumption is we're anti-oil and gas, and I'm not sure that's true, or that we're too progressive, and I don't think that's true, either," she said.
The infighting comes amid jockeying for the powerful position of speaker of the state House of Representatives following Santa Fe Democrat Brian Egolf's surprise announcement at the end of the 30-day session he would not seek reelection.