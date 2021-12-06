The first day of New Mexico's special session got off to a dramatic start Monday.
State Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, announced he is changing his party affiliation from Democrat to declined to state.
Candelaria, who has butted heads with Democrats in the past, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, kicked off his announcement by asserting the country's "partisan structure" of two major parties demands "absolute loyalty with no room for debate, no room for discussion, and more importantly, no room for adherence to the law.
"I don't think anyone can look at the events of Jan. 6, [2021] or many of the unconstitutional acts of this governor and not conclude that this partisan virus is starting to affect who we are as a country," he said.
Candelaria said his announcement was related to redistricting, which will dominate the special session.
"It broke my heart to see already that the Senate maps deliberately dilute and gerrymander the west side of Albuquerque to preserve perceived partisan advantage for some members of the Democratic Party," he said. "You would strip representation from people that I represent, many of whom are Hispanic, simply because it benefits you at the ballot box."
Candelaria, who has already announced he is not seeking reelection, said he was "tired of playing this game" and announced he had submitted paperwork changing his registration.
Senator Candelaria now joins the fastest growing segment of NM's electorate. His "ya basta" rejection of our tired two party scheme takes courage and, some would say, lunacy. NM is one of only eight states in the country with fully closed primaries -- the only elections that count anymore. His tax dollars will continue to pay for these private elections in which he can no longer participate. Younger voters disproportionately have no use for either party. Same here.
