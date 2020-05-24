The two Democrats vying to become the region’s next district attorney seem to be running against the current officeholder as much as they are one another.
Mary Carmack-Altwies said she’ll bring management skills to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, something she believes is lacking under District Attorney Marco Serna, who’s leaving the post to run for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Her opponent in the June 2 primary, Scott Fuqua, is a onetime staffer in the state Attorney General’s Office who said he’ll supply “leadership” he claims is missing under Serna.
But if Carmack-Altwies and Fuqua are critical of Serna, they also are campaigning on platforms similar to the one that got him elected in 2016. They say they’ll cast a compassionate eye toward individuals caught up in the justice system as a result of addiction, while at the same time putting dangerous criminals behind bars.
In recent days, the campaign has become more heated with Carmack-
Altwies and Fuqua trading shots in a nontraditional race that’s being run mostly through social media, email and mailings.
The winner in the Democratic primary almost certainly will win the general election.
There are no candidates in other parties running for the office, which prosecutes criminals in Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Rio Arriba counties.
Carmack-Altwies, who is an assistant district attorney under Serna after a long stint as a criminal defense attorney, said she’ll take a “data-driven” approach to steering the office away from pursuing easy cases such as drug crimes and auto burglaries.
Instead, she plans to focus on getting convictions on more difficult cases involving domestic violence, homicide and sexual assault, with a special emphasis on crimes against children.
“If you are committing violent crimes in our community, we are not going to do a slap on the wrist anymore,” she said.
Carmack-Altwies said she’ll apply the management skills she developed running her own office for 10 years — which included overseeing the work of two to eight attorneys and support staff — to make sure the speedy trial dismissals and discovery sanctions that plagued the office in the past aren’t repeated.
“There will be written policies because I want to be able to hold people accountable to the metrics,” she said.
Fuqua — a private-practice lawyer who supervised 14 to 20 people as head of the Attorney General’s Litigation Division for four of his eight years there — said he will approach the position from a place of compassion, impartiality and accountability.
He also wants to develop the First Judicial District’s first “collaborative justice pilot” in which victims and perpetrators who agree to participate would sit down together to talk about what happened, allowing victims to outline how they were affected by the crime. The pilot, he said, would help defendants understand the consequences of their decisions.
Fuqua says he’ll make sure “the trains run on time” by making his priorities clear to the roughly 100 employees in the office, assigning cases based on each attorney’s strengths, then getting out of their way and allowing them to do the work.
Both candidates say they’ll take a progressive approach to addressing crime that stems from drug and alcohol abuse.
If elected, Carmack-Altwies said she’ll “aggressively pursue drug and alcohol diversion and prevention programs so that we are helping people with drug and alcohol addiction deal with the underlying challenges that led them into addiction in the first place.”
Fuqua outlined similar goals, noting Pojoaque Pueblo’s Path to Wellness program and a Wellness Court collaboration between Santa Fe County and the Magistrate Court as programs with which he would try to build relationships.
“The No. 1 thing I think can be done differently is making use of several available public resources that exist specifically to help people struggling with addiction,” Fuqua said.
The candidates’ approaches to domestic violence cases offer more contrast.
Carmack-Altwies said she’s somewhat at a loss for how to solve the social scourge — reported cases are roughly double that of DWI — but would offer both parties counseling and resources “and hope it works on one or both of them.”
If that doesn’t stick after the first two offenses, she said, she’d seek incarceration for perpetrators with the hope their absence would allow victims to move out and move on.
Fuqua said domestic violence cases need to be “more aggressively prosecuted,” and prosecutors need to find ways to get convictions even when victims recant or decline to testify out of fear of their abuser.
Fuqua said he’ll combat chronic issues with turnover and lack of institutional knowledge in the District Attorney’s Office by seeking out public service-oriented attorneys who may be more willing to resist the urge to leave the office for higher-paying jobs.
“You have to try to target people like that,” he said, adding he’ll ask new hires to stay in the office for at least 18 months and assign less complex cases to those he suspects may be moving on more quickly.
Carmack-Altwies says she’s already recruited four Albuquerque-based attorneys to work in the office if she wins but will only hire out-of-town candidates who are willing to move here.
“I believe people care more about their jobs when they are part of the community,” she said.
Both candidates say they enjoy litigation and will handle a few cases themselves in addition to managing the office, in contrast to Serna, who almost never appeared in court during his term.
Carmack-Altwies has raised $106,178 and spent $84,066 campaigning for the post, more than triple the $28,146 raised and $23,770 spent by Fuqua, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website.
Carmack-Altwies has raised more than any other district attorney candidate statewide. Many of her donations came from family members, who collectively gave thousands to her campaign.
She also received money from fellow lawyers who work in the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Much of her spending has been on campaign consultants, fundraising and advertising.
Fuqua’s funding has come mostly in the form of smaller donations from a variety of sources, including numerous local attorneys. Former state Attorney General Gary King, for whom Fuqua once worked, donated $500.
The bulk of Fuqua’s spending has been on advertising and printing.
Carmack-Altwies has been endorsed by a long list of politicians, former prosecutors and lawyers — including Attorney General Hector Balderas, Pojoaque Pueblo Gov. Joseph Talachy and former Santa Fe mayor David Coss — as well as several local firefighters unions.
Fuqua’s endorsers include King, four retired state Supreme Court justices, a former national division director for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Northern New Mexico Central Labor Council.
Frankly, I'm not impressed with either one of these candidates... But Serna was so grossly incompetent and set the bar so low, that any one of them just has to win one case and it would be viewed as a major improvement in the DA's office.
