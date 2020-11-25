A Deming man wanted on a felony warrant was fatally shot Tuesday by Deming police after leading officers on a high-speed chase and firing shots at them, New Mexico State Police said Wednesday.
According to state police, a Deming officer spotted a vehicle driven by Lorenzo Aguilar, 37, around 12:45 p.m. When the officer approached his vehicle, state police said, he fled, prompting a pursuit throughout the city that reached speeds of 100 mph.
Aguilar crashed into a wall and then ran behind a nearby house, a news release said.
After a second Deming officer arrived, Aguilar fired shots at the officers, state police said. Officers returned fire, striking Aguilar.
Emergency responders took Aguilar to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release said, adding no officers were injured.
The agency did not yet release the identities of the officers involved in the shooting.
