Everything is in its place at Carolyn and Royce Stewart’s pin-neat south Santa Fe home.

The cupboards are labeled: mugs, bowls, baking supplies. Labels in the bedroom remind Royce Stewart, 75, where his athletic socks and undershirts are kept.

Carolyn Stewart said the labels are part of the couple’s united front in their battle against Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive form of dementia which starts with mild memory loss.

