Tiffanie Irizarry, 23, left, and her sister Marissa Irizarry, 22 — of the Dakota tribe and students at the Institute of American Indian Arts — wear gas masks during a 2019 protest against U.S. pollution. Lawmakers intend to try to push for a Green Amendment — which would give the state more tools in combating pollution and polluters — during the upcoming legislative session.
Advocates of a proposed amendment to make a clean and healthy environment a constitutional right in New Mexico will introduce it again in the upcoming legislative session.
Lawmakers who back the Green Amendment will attempt for the third time to push it through the Legislature and give voters a chance to decide whether to embed the right to environmental protection in the state constitution.
Advocates say doing so would compel the state to enforce current laws and enable it to draw on constitutional authority when regulations don’t adequately cover specific threats to the environment or public health. It also would give citizens more leverage to sue polluters.
New Mexico would be the fourth state to adopt the Green Amendment, joining New York, Montana and Pennsylvania. Three other states have environmental provisions in their constitutions, but the Green Amendment differs in that it is placed in the bill of rights, giving it greater legal armor.
"I, like most people, believe humans have the right to clean, air, land and water," said state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, an Albuquerque Democrat sponsoring the Senate version. "Unfortunately, it's not enshrined in our constitution, and I believe it should be."
If the measure passes both chambers, it will go before voters in the 2024 general election and not to the governor to sign or veto.
Like last year, there will be House and Senate versions to double the chances of it passing. State Rep. Joanne Ferrary, D-Las Cruces, is sponsoring the House version.
In the 2022 session, the effort drew 25 co-sponsors in the Legislature, all Democrats, and about 40 organizations supporting it, including environmental, faith and community groups. Sedillo Lopez hopes to have at least as many lawmakers backing it this session.
The idea for the proposal came from Green Amendments for the Generations, a national organization that has introduced similar constitutional amendments in several states.
A partisan divide is not unexpected.
Opponents say the Green Amendment could lead to government overreach that would hurt the state’s industries — such as fossil fuel, agriculture, timber and mining — and the communities that depend on the jobs in those sectors.
State Sen. Steve Neville, R-Farmington, echoed those concerns, contending the intent might be to better protect the environment but could harm industries that generate a lot of tax revenue for the state.
"All of those industries could come under attack under this amendment because it's very, very broadly worded," Neville said. "It doesn't give specifics. It doesn't define what the intent is, so it's way too broad in any kind of way I can support it."
Regulatory agencies could feel compelled — or more at liberty — to crack down arbitrarily on industries, whether it's through heavy-handed enforcement or writing more punitive rules, Neville said.
It also could cause a flood of litigation, with state regulators suing companies for not doing enough and industries suing the state for coming down too hard. Environmentalists could sue companies and state agencies, Neville said.
But Maya van Rossum, founder of Green Amendments for the Generations, said the fears opponents express about the amendment triggering massive litigation and devastating industry are hyperbole.
"It's a red herring," van Rossum said. "It doesn't bear out."
The three states that have adopted Green Amendments have a handful of environmental lawsuits a year, she said. And their regulators haven't resorted to draconian tactics to hassle businesses, she added.
"This is not designed to harm industry," van Rossum said. "This is designed to protect people and protect the environment. And if industry is operating in a way that has such serious consequences that the constitutional right is being violated, then enforcement is appropriate and is necessary."
In 2021, the proposal failed to get a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee.
Last year, it stalled in the House Energy, Environmental and Natural Resources Committee during a 30-day session overflowing with bills and with the focus mostly on passing the state budget.
Sedillo Lopez said she thinks it has a better chance in the upcoming 60-day session because there will be more time to propel it through committees.
Plus, natural resources committee chairman Matthew McQueen, D-Santa Fe, gave good suggestions last time for tightening the language and making it more centered on New Mexico, she said. The earlier version was broad and based on the Pennsylvania amendment, she added.
"So I think it's better and stronger," Sedillo Lopez said. "And it's building momentum."