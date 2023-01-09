Global Climate Strike draws hundreds in Santa Fe

Tiffanie Irizarry, 23, left, and her sister Marissa Irizarry, 22 — of the Dakota tribe and students at the Institute of American Indian Arts — wear gas masks during a 2019 protest against U.S. pollution. Lawmakers intend to try to push for a Green Amendment — which would give the state more tools in combating pollution and polluters — during the upcoming legislative session.

 Olivia Harlow/The New Mexican file photo

Advocates of a proposed amendment to make a clean and healthy environment a constitutional right in New Mexico will introduce it again in the upcoming legislative session. 

Lawmakers who back the Green Amendment will attempt for the third time to push it through the Legislature and give voters a chance to decide whether to embed the right to environmental protection in the state constitution. 

Advocates say doing so would compel the state to enforce current laws and enable it to draw on constitutional authority when regulations don’t adequately cover specific threats to the environment or public health. It also would give citizens more leverage to sue polluters. 

