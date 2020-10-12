Virtual meeting

The National Nuclear Security Administration will host a virtual information session at 5 p.m. on Oct. 20, to inform the public about its plants to vent four tritium waste containers.

Those who wish to attend can join by clicking this link (password GckhzZ5nv33). Or phone in at 415-527-5035, with access code 199 995 9074.

You must register for the event by sending your name and organization to FTWC_publicinfo@lanl.gov along with any questions you may have.