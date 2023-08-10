CloudsOverSangres.jpg

Dark clouds produce rain over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains earlier this summer. 

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

This could be a good weekend to watch that old MGM musical Singin’ in the Rain.

That is, if you like singing. And rain.

Because the National Weather Service in Albuquerque says the otherwise dry summer will get pretty wet all around the state, including in the Santa Fe area, by Saturday.

