This could be a good weekend to watch that old MGM musical Singin’ in the Rain.
That is, if you like singing. And rain.
Because the National Weather Service in Albuquerque says the otherwise dry summer will get pretty wet all around the state, including in the Santa Fe area, by Saturday.
“It’s going to be a wet weekend, that’s for sure,” said Troy Marshall, meteorological technician for the National Weather Service, in an interview Thursday.
A storm system moving north from Mexico will begin producing rain Friday, with Santa Fe having a 20% chance of rainfall, he said.
The odds increase significantly Saturday through Monday, with the chance of precipitation ranging from 50% Saturday and Sunday to 70% Monday.
Temperatures will drop a bit as a result, with the highs nesting somewhere in the mid- to upper 80s for most of the weekend, he said.
But with storms comes the potential for small hail, gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours that can cause trouble for burn scars and areas with poor or little drainage, Marshall said.
“Mountainous areas and recent burn scars will be most susceptible to locally heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding,” said a weather service brief sent Thursday morning.
To date, summer showers have mostly skipped the state, continuing the El Niño pattern of a hotter, drier summer in the Southwest, followed by wetter-than-normal conditions in the fall and possibly winter.
At the start of August, one National Weather Service meteorologist in the state said the monsoon was likely to be a “complete dud” this summer.
World Weather Attribution, an international agency designed to analyze and report on how climate change influences weather, has said the severe heat waves happening around the globe would be unlikely in many countries, including North America, if not for climate change.
Marshall said things will get a bit drier by Tuesday, with Santa Fe having just a 20% chance of rain.
But Wednesday, the chance increases to 40%, he said.
And the Santa Fe nights may be cool enough to call for light sweaters or jackets for outdoor activity, hitting the low 60s through the weekend, he said.