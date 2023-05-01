The owners of Del Norte Pharmacies & Home Medical Equipment of New Mexico announced Monday afternoon their pharmacies in Santa Fe, Eldorado and Las Vegas, N.M., are permanently closed.

Janet McCroskey, who owns Del Norte Pharmacies through her Sherman, Texas-based Dansley Inc. and Turquoise Ltd., sent out a letter Monday afternoon confirming the closures, saying the decision was in part due to the death of her husband in September 2021.

“You will need to call your doctors and have them send your medication requests to a different pharmacy as we can no longer accept your prescriptions,” McCroskey wrote. “Harvey, my husband, passed away September 29, 2021. It was his expertise and guidance that created and maintained Del Norte. I tried my best to keep the pharmacies open after he passed away, but without his leadership I was unable to.”

