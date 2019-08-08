A defense attorney for Jordan Anthony Nuñez, charged with child abuse resulting in the November 2017 death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia, is asking the court for permission to take apart a cellphone that belonged to the boy’s mother.
Previous attempts to extract information from Tracy Ann Peña’s phone have failed, attorney Mark Earnest said in a motion filed Tuesday. Disassembling the phone to access its motherboard could work, Earnest said, but he needs the court’s permission because the process requires permanently altering the phone.
Peña and her daughter, Jeremiah’s younger sister, might have used the phone before and after the boy’s death, the attorney said in the motion.
Police found Jeremiah’s body in January 2018, crammed inside a plastic tub that had been buried in a shallow grave alongside a state road near his home in Nambé.
Prosecutors initially portrayed Nuñez, now 21, as a young man coerced by his father, Thomas Wayne Ferguson, into helping fatally beat and torture the boy, and then bury his body. Ferguson, Peña’s boyfriend, was charged with first-degree murder in the case.
Following Ferguson’s apparent suicide in April 2018 at the Santa Fe County jail, however, prosecutors shifted their focus to Nuñez, claiming he might have dealt the final blow that ended Jeremiah’s life.
Peña has pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse resulting in the death of her son and three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine as part of a deal with prosecutors that requires her to cooperate with the state’s case against Nuñez and serve 12 years in prison.
In his motion filed Tuesday, Earnest said Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies sought to recover the contents of more than two dozen phones in the case but didn’t seek to examine the contents of Peña’s phone until he brought this to their attention in June.
He and state prosecutors agreed to hire a forensic firm in Denver to try to access the phone’s contents, the attorney said, but the company was unable to retrieve data from the phone using its usual methods. It has proposed sending the device to an outside “clean room” at an additional cost of $500 to $1,500.
The state declined to help pay the extra cost, Earnest said, but he continued to pursue the effort and learned the shop could take the phone apart, remove a microchip from its motherboard and retrieve information.
In his motion, the attorney said the state has had the phone for more than six months and has “made no attempt to have it analyzed.”
He wrote that “the cell phone itself as an item of evidence is not material.”
District Attorney Marco Serna did not respond to a phone message and email seeking comment about the motion.
Nuñez’s case is currently set to go to trial in November.
But Earnest filed a notice last month alerting the court he intends to raise the possibility that Nuñez didn’t have the ability to form specific intent in the case.
On Monday, the state filed a motion saying Earnest hadn’t yet provided details on the evidence he intends to present to support that point, which could delay the trial. The state has asked the court to compel Earnest to disclose evidence on the issue and to sanction him for not having done so by now.
A hearing on that motion is scheduled for Aug. 16.